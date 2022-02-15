Man arrested for allegedly stalking woman, placing AirTag tracking device on her car

APOLLO, Pa. — An Apollo man was arrested after a woman reported to the police that she received a notification that an AirTag near her was tracking her location and that she didn’t own one of the devices.

The device was discovered stuck to the inside of the metal trailer hitch receiver on her car.

Police arrested Ronald Roessler, 56, of Apollo, who denied any involvement and said it was a mistake.

Roessler agreed to show the trooper his phone and he deleted the AirTag in front of the trooper.

Channel 11 learned that the woman had a PFA against Roessler.

Apple told NBC News they take safety very seriously and are committed to AirTag privacy and security. AirTag is designed with a set of proactive features to discourage unwanted tracking that both inform users if an unknown AirTag might be with them and deter bad actors from using them for nefarious purposes.

These features are what led to Roessler’s arrest.

Trooper Cliff Greenfield told Channel 11 that they were able to arrest Roessler and charge him with stalking and violation of a protection-from-abuse order.

Roessler was released on bond.

