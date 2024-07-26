Local

Former President Donald Trump says he will return to Butler for rally honoring shooting victims

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Former President Donald Trump announced Friday afternoon that he plans to return to Butler. (Evan Vucci/AP)

BUTLER, Pa. — Former President Donald Trump announced Friday afternoon that he plans to return to Butler.

Trump’s next rally will honor Corey Comperatore, who was killed when a gunman tried to assassinate the former president and the two other men who were wounded.

“I will be going back to Butler, Pennsylvania for a big and beautiful rally, honoring the soul of our beloved firefighting hero Corey and those brave patriots injured two weeks ago. What a day it will be-- fight, fight, fight!” a Truth Social post reads.

A date for his next rally in Butler has not yet been set.

