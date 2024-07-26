Former President Donald Trump says he will return to Butler for rally honoring shooting victims

BUTLER, Pa. — Former President Donald Trump announced Friday afternoon that he plans to return to Butler.

Trump’s next rally will honor Corey Comperatore, who was killed when a gunman tried to assassinate the former president and the two other men who were wounded.

“I will be going back to Butler, Pennsylvania for a big and beautiful rally, honoring the soul of our beloved firefighting hero Corey and those brave patriots injured two weeks ago. What a day it will be-- fight, fight, fight!” a Truth Social post reads.

A date for his next rally in Butler has not yet been set.

