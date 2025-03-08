Man arrested for deadly crash in Cheat Lake released; correct suspect now in custody, reports say

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va. — Police arrested the wrong person during the search for a driver facing negligent homicide charges in a crash that happened in Cheat Lake in January, reports say.

Kevin C. Lataille of Fayette County was found dead inside his submerged vehicle in Cheat Lake in January.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Body, vehicle recovered from lake in West Virginia; Fayette County divers provide support

Charges were filed against Sukhjinder Singh, of New York. Singh is a tractor-trailer driver who is accused of knocking Lataille and his vehicle off a bridge and into the lake while driving recklessly in hazardous winter weather conditions.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Semi driver accused of causing wreck that killed local man found dead in West Virginia lake

On Wednesday, the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office said Singh had been arrested in Phoenix, Arizona.

According to our affiliates at WBOY, the man arrested in Arizona was not Singh. The sheriff’s office told them the man had a similar name and “similar features.” That man is no longer in custody.

WBOY reports the real Singh was taken into custody on Thursday in California.

Channel 11 has reached out to the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office for clarification and has not heard back.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group