Man assaults Westmoreland McDonald’s employee over iced coffee order, state police say

UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police said a man assaulted an employee at McDonald’s in Unity Township after his iced coffee order was made incorrectly.

According to a news release, the suspect, Jordan Ripingill, 33, made his order through the drive-through on Oct. 31.

Police said Ripingill, who was upset that his coffee was made incorrectly, entered the McDonald’s and began shouting and using obscene language in front of employees and customers, including children.

An employee attempted to make the order correctly and gave Ripingill a refund.

The employee gave Ripingill a new coffee and told him not to return to the location because of his behavior, state police said.

Police said Ripingill attacked the employee, throwing him on the ground and hitting him in the face.

