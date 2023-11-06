Hootie & the Blowfish coming to Pittsburgh area in 2024

Hootie & the Blowfish are touring again and will stop by the Pavilion at Star Lake in 2024.

🎶 Hootie & the Blowfish - Summer Camp with Trucks Tour w/ Collective Soul & Edwin McCain

📆 Saturday, June 29th



Presale Thursday at 10am (code: BACKSTAGE) | On Sale Friday at 10am

Known for their 90s hits, “Only Wanna Be With You,” “Hold My Hand,” and “Let Her Cry,” the band’s Summer Camp with Trucks Tour with Collective Soul and Edwin McCain will be at the Washington County venue on Saturday, June 29.

Presale tickets are available at 10 a.m. Thursday with code: BACKSTAGE and general sale starts at 10 a.m. Friday. Click here for information.

