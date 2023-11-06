Local

Hootie & the Blowfish coming to Pittsburgh area in 2024

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Hootie Hootie & the Blowfish at the Troubadour LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 04: (L-R) Dean Felber, Jim Sonefeld, Darius Rucker and Mark Bryan of Hootie & the Blowfish perform onstage during Hootie & the Blowfish at The Troubadour on November 04, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Hootie & the Blowfish) (Rich Fury)

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Hootie & the Blowfish are touring again and will stop by the Pavilion at Star Lake in 2024.

Known for their 90s hits, “Only Wanna Be With You,” “Hold My Hand,” and “Let Her Cry,” the band’s Summer Camp with Trucks Tour with Collective Soul and Edwin McCain will be at the Washington County venue on Saturday, June 29.

Presale tickets are available at 10 a.m. Thursday with code: BACKSTAGE and general sale starts at 10 a.m. Friday. Click here for information.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Recall alert: Tyson Foods recalling chicken patties due to possible metal pieces
  • At least 2 injured after crash in Sewickley, part of Route 65 closed
  • Steelers set stunning record after Titans win
  • VIDEO: Car crashes into South Side park leaving mess behind & raising safety concerns
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Purdue

    Most Read