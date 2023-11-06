Teen charged for holding woman at gunpoint, stealing car before leading police on chase

Duquesne police say Jovaun Hargrove, 15, held a woman at gunpoint Saturday night as she was arriving at her home on Duquesne Place.

Court documents say Hargrove walked up and pointed a gun at her, taking her phone. The woman told police she was able to get her child out of the back seat before Hargrove took her vehicle.

Channel 11′s Lauren Talotta has more details from the complaint through 7 a.m. on 11 Morning News.

Police say he led officers on a chase through Rankin, Swissvale, Braddock and North Braddock, then ran off into the woods. Police called for a K9 officer, who found Hargrove. He was taken into custody and is facing a list of charges including simple assault, robbery and evading arrest.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group