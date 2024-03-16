Man charged in connection to stabbing in Butler Township

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is facing charges in connection to a stabbing in Butler Township.

The Butler Township Police Department said the stabbing happened in the 100 block of Whitestown Road just before 6:15 p.m. Friday.

The victim, 21, was flown to Allegheny General Hospital. There’s no word on their condition.

Marcos Roman, 42, of Lyndora, is charged with criminal attempt to commit voluntary manslaughter, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and harassment.

