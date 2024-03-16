Pittsburgh Steelers fans react to news of Kenny Pickett trade to Philadelphia Eagles

PITTSBURGH — News of Kenny Pickett being traded to the Philadelphia Eagles seemingly came out of nowhere Friday afternoon, shocking Steelers fans.

“It’s crazy. I actually can’t believe it,” said Steelers fan Rasaun Brown.

“I was like, ‘Really? Why? We just got this guy.’ He was a first-round draft pick. 20th or whatever, but he never got a chance,” added fellow fan Jason Vandermark.

Word of Pickett’s departure came on the same day Russell Wilson officially signed with the Steelers.

“Let’s see what Russ can do. Steelers fans, let’s see what he can do. Let’s see what he can bring to the black and gold. That’s what I’m excited for,” Brown said.

Some Steeler fans are excited for the Russell Wilson era to begin.

Others are sad to see Kenny go.

“I think they did him dirty. I think he never really had a chance,” Vandermark said.

Apparel shop Yinzers in the Burgh in the Strip District says it will now be discounting Kenny Pickett gear and hoping to sell tons of Russell Wilson swag in its place.

“We look to make the profit in place of that with Russell Wilson already. We already have Russell Wilson T-shirts. So it will be somewhat of a loss, but because it’s the end of the Steelers season, not the start of anything new, nothing new Pickett. Anything we have left of Pickett is leftover from last year,” said Yinzers employee Darlene Sciulli.

At Primanti Bros. in the Strip, they’re trying to ease the pain for Steelers fans by offering $25 gift cards on Sunday for anyone who trades in a Kenny Pickett Steelers jersey.

That’s limited to one per person.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group