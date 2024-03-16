Primanti Bros. offering deal in exchange for Kenny Pickett jerseys

PITTSBURGH — Primanti Bros. is offering a deal to fans willing to part ways with their Kenny Pickett jerseys.

The restaurant and bar said it would give $25 to fans who turn in their Pickett #8 jerseys.

On Friday, reports said that Pickett would be traded from the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jerseys will only be accepted at the Primanti Bros. location in Pittsburgh’s Strip District on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“We know many Pittsburghers spent their hard-earned dollars on a Pickett jersey,” said Adam Golomb, CEO, Primanti Bros. “And we hate the idea of that hard work going to waste. So, we figured we’d help ease the pain.”

Golomb says the event is a way to support Steelers fans despite the changes on the team.

“Since 1933 we’ve been supporting the hardworking people of Pittsburgh – and even when things change with the Black and Gold – we’re here for you,” said Golomb.

The $25 exchange will only be limited to one per person.

The money can only be used at the restaurant.

