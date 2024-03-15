2 Rivers Casino employees charged with cheating on table game

PITTSBURGH — Two Rivers Casino employees are accused of cheating on a table game, resulting in payouts to players.

Channel 11′s Lauren Talotta has details from the complaint on Channel 11 News at noon.

The casino received an anonymous letter informing them of the scheme, state police say.

Robin Schnepp, 34, of Coraopolis, and Anthony Laush, 40, of Pittsburgh, are charged with theft by deception, receiving stolen property, criminal conspiracy and fraudulent schemes for allegedly cheating on the “Interblock Roulette” table game.

In addition to the employees, two players, a man and a woman, were involved in two incidents. In both cases, Schnepp, the dealer, called the supervisor, Laush, to verify the incorrect spin, according to the criminal complaints.

In the first instance, the man won $2,760 and the woman $2,675, and in the second, the man won $2,725 and the woman $2,741.

Schnepp and Laush are scheduled to appear in court for preliminary hearings on April 2.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group