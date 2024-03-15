Local

2 Rivers Casino employees charged with cheating on table game

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Suspects Anthony Laush and Robin Schnepp

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

PITTSBURGH — Two Rivers Casino employees are accused of cheating on a table game, resulting in payouts to players.

Channel 11′s Lauren Talotta has details from the complaint on Channel 11 News at noon.

The casino received an anonymous letter informing them of the scheme, state police say.

Robin Schnepp, 34, of Coraopolis, and Anthony Laush, 40, of Pittsburgh, are charged with theft by deception, receiving stolen property, criminal conspiracy and fraudulent schemes for allegedly cheating on the “Interblock Roulette” table game.

In addition to the employees, two players, a man and a woman, were involved in two incidents. In both cases, Schnepp, the dealer, called the supervisor, Laush, to verify the incorrect spin, according to the criminal complaints.

In the first instance, the man won $2,760 and the woman $2,675, and in the second, the man won $2,725 and the woman $2,741.

Schnepp and Laush are scheduled to appear in court for preliminary hearings on April 2.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Jaromir Jagr bobbleheads for Penguins promotion stolen; team offering contingency plan
  • Neighbors work together to free deer from plastic jug stuck on its head
  • Project to connect 3 Pittsburgh neighborhoods getting underway
  • VIDEO: Downed wires cause major delays on Pennsylvania Turnpike near Monroeville ago
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read