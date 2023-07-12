Man convicted of trying to kidnap jogger in Westmoreland County

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A man has been convicted of trying to kidnap a jogger in Westmoreland County.

Frank Springer, 56, was convicted on all charges of attempted homicide, attempted kidnapping, unlawful restraint, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, simple assault and terroristic threats.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >> Man accused of attempting to kidnap a jogger in Westmoreland County arrested

Springer was charged in Jan. 2023 for following and attempting to kidnap an 18-year-old woman who was jogging in Ligonier Borough, near Rector.

RELATED >>> Surveillance video shows moments before man allegedly tried to kidnap jogger in Westmoreland County

Springer stopped the victim and tried getting her inside his vehicle using force and a firearm.

The victim was able to fight him off until a couple drove by and noticed she was in distress.

“The bravery, strength, and willpower this young woman showed to not only fight off her attacker, but to testify in court speaks volumes to her character,” said Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said. “We are incredibly pleased with the jury’s verdict, and we hope this conviction brings some peace and closure to the victim so that she can continue to succeed in her life. Assistant District Attorney Leo Ciaramitaro prosecuted this case with the highest degree of professionalism and remained committed to this victim and achieving justice for her.”

The jury deliberated for more than four hours and found Springer guilty on all counts. He is now awaiting sentencing.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

At least 1 person taken to hospital after shooting in Aliquippa

©2023 Cox Media Group