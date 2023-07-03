Man could lose eye after being hit with foul ball during Pirates game, son says

PITTSBURGH — A man said his father could lose his eye after he was hit with a foul ball during a Pirates game.

It’s now how Dominick Caimano envisioned his parents’ visit to Pittsburgh ending — with his Dad in the hospital, and potentially losing his eye.

“We were just sitting and enjoying the game, and a foul ball hit my father in the eye,” Caimano said.

He said his dad was hit around 6:45 p.m. 11 News looked at the game video and could see a foul ball fly into the stands around that time.

“Nobody saw it. Nobody was raising their hand to try to catch it. I was sitting next to him, and I didn’t see it,” he said.

Caimano immediately tried to get help for his dad.

“I had to run out to the concession stand to get ice. They didn’t have anything to put it in, so I had to use my shirt,” he added.

The Pirates say Game Day Staff was on scene immediately, and the City of Pittsburgh EMS was there five minutes after being dispatched to give the man medical attention.

“He had to have surgery. He may lose his eye. It will take several weeks to find out if the surgery was successful or not,” he said.

According to PNC Park’s website, “Guests who require assistance at their location can find the nearest Game Day Team Member to have paramedics brought to their location.”

Plus, the Pirates say their staff and City EMS are well-trained to handle all types of incidents, including this one.

Caimano is just hoping his dad recovers.

“You shouldn’t have to lose an eye going to a baseball game,” he said.

