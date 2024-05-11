Man, woman hospitalized after attempted murder-suicide in Butler County

ADAMS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man and woman were both hospitalized after a shooting in Butler County.

Adams Township Police say they were called to Presidential Lane in Adams Township at 3:27 p.m.

A man and woman were found shot at the scene.

Police say their preliminary investigation leads them to believe that this may have been an attempted murder-suicide.

Both victims are 48-years-old.

Police say the woman is in stable condition and the man is listed in critical condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

