Man in critical condition after falling from balcony in Oakland

PITTSBURGH — A man was seriously injured in a fall from a balcony in Pittsburgh’s Oakland neighborhood.

Emergency crews were called to the 3400 block of Parkview Avenue around 12:45 a.m. Friday.

Public Safety officials said the man fell approximately 10 feet from the balcony, which had a low railing.

The man was found unresponsive on his back after hitting his head. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The Crime Scene Unit processed the scene as a precaution, but public safety officials said the incident appears to be accidental.

