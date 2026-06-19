Man in custody after police incident in Mercer County

SHARON, Pa. — A man is in custody after a police incident in Mercer County on Thursday.

According to the Sharon Police Department, officers were called to the 100 block of Third Avenue at 9:31 p.m. for a man who was reportedly unconscious.

Officers arrived to find 48-year-old Brian Mosley, who they suspected to be under the influence of drugs.

Mosley allegedly brandished a knife and started acting erratically.

Officers tried to get him to drop the knife, even using pepper spray, a taser and less-lethal munitions, though they were all unsuccessful, police say.

Officers moved outside the home, and the Mercer County Critical Incident Response Team were called to respond, along with crisis negotiators.

Police say Mosley exited the home at 11:07 a.m. and was taken into custody.

Mosley was evaluated on scene and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

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