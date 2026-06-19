Schwebel Baking Co. to wind down operations, liquidate its business

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Schwebel Baking Co. announced Wednesday that it’s winding down its operations and will liquidate its business.

Founded in 1906, Schwebel’s is based in Youngstown and sells bakery products across Pennsylvania, Ohio and New York. It has outlets in McKeesport and Bridgeville.

The company says its wind-down will include the Youngstown and Hebron bakeries, retail stores and distribution centers.

Operations are expected to continue through the Fourth of July weekend before tapering off through the summer.

“The Schwebel’s brand has been known for the highest quality of bread, buns and other bakery products for over 100 years, and we are devastated to reach the point where liquidation is the only remaining option,” Schwebel’s CEO Steve Cooper said. “We’ve worked with our advisors for several months to identify a buyer or investment source; however, despite significant efforts to adapt to changing market conditions and secure additional investment, the company was unable to establish a sustainable path forward.”

The company reports dealing with aging facilities and equipment, labor obligations and decreased demand.

Schwebel’s was ultimately unable to secure a viable sale or investment despite “comprehensive efforts to explore all financing and strategic alternatives,” according to a release.

“The board of directors, management team, shareholders, and the Schwebel family are deeply grateful to our employees for their dedication to the Schwebel’s brand,” Cooper said. “Their hard work, commitment and pride in producing quality bakery products helped build and sustain this company for generations. We also extend our sincere appreciation to our customers, business partners, suppliers, retirees, and the communities we have served throughout our 120-year history. Their loyalty and support have been instrumental in the success and legacy of Schwebel’s.”

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