Quiet weekend ahead, chance of showers slim

PITTSBURGH — It will be quieter heading into the weekend with less wind and very, very little chance of a shower.

Most of Friday and Saturday will be rain-free. A stray shower could pop up Friday afternoon. Saturday could see an isolated storm late in the day. Ninety-five percent of the weekend will be dry.

Rain and thunderstorms return late Sunday night and Monday. Some of the rain could be heavy Monday, leading to a wet start to the week.

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