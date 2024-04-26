Man eats head of lettuce in less than 3 minutes to be named ‘Head Lettuce’ in IUP competition

INDIANA, Pa. — Forget being head honcho. A man from Punxsutawney was named “Head Lettuce” in this year’s “Lettuce Off” at IUP.

The Lettuce Club at IUP held the competition with 19 competitors and a crowd of over 50 spectators.

Copeland Whitfield, a senior biology major, out-ate the competition by devouring a head of lettuce in less than two minutes and 30 seconds to be named “Head Lettuce.”

“I was shocked,” Whitfield said.

Melvin Young, a sophomore criminology major from Philadelphia, came in second place. He won the competition last year.

Emily Difilippo, a junior nursing major from Philadelphia, took home third place.

The Lettuce Club is a national organization that was organized at IUP in 2023. Club organizers have been in contact with other branches and are making plans for an East Coast-West Coast Lettuce Off in the future.

