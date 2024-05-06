2-mile stretch of Pittsburgh roads to close Saturday for OpenStreets event

PITTSBURGH — Several streets in Downtown Pittsburgh and the South Side will be closed on Saturday for a free community event.

OpenStreetsPGH takes place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. During the event produced by Bike Pittsburgh, the community can bike, walk roll and play on two miles of car-free streets. It’s the first of three events celebrating active transportation and people-centered places in the city.

OpenStreets PGH May route map

Starting at 8 a.m. Saturday until around 3 p.m., drivers cannot use the following roads:

Market Square: Graeme St, Market St, and Forbes Ave

Forbes Ave from Market Square to the Armstrong Tunnel

Armstrong Tunnel (both directions)

10th St Bridge

S 10th St from the 10th St Bridge to East Carson St

E Carson St from S 10th St to S 21st St

Parking is also prohibited along the event route from 3 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. All parked cars will be towed. City officials will put up no parking signs starting on Wednesday.

Motorists can cross the closed roads at eight intersections, but should expect traffic delays:

Wood St & Forbes Ave

Smithfield St & Forbes Ave

Grant St & Forbes Ave

Sixth Ave / Crosstown Blvd & Forbes Ave

2nd Ave & 10th St Bridge

Bingham St & S 10th St

S 18th St & E Carson St

S 21st St & E Carson St

Click here to learn more about the event.

