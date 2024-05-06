TSA stops Greensburg woman from bringing loaded gun onto plane at Pittsburgh International Airport

PITTSBURGH — TSA stopped a loaded gun from getting on a plane at Pittsburgh International Airport on Friday.

Officials say a Greensburg woman was stopped at a TSA checkpoint when officers caught her with gun that was loaded with six bullets, plus one in the chamber.

This is the 12th gun stopped at the airport so far in 2024.

“I would like to acknowledge my appreciation to the TSA officers who acted to ensure that the woman did not maintain control of her loaded weapon inside the terminal,” said Karen Keys-Turner, TSA’s federal security director for the airport. “The fact that there was a bullet in the chamber is an accident waiting to happen. Responsible gun owners know where their firearms are at all times and they know not to bring one in their carry-on bags.”

Passengers can travel with guns only in checked baggage if they are unloaded and packed in a hard-sided locked case. Then the locked case should be taken to the airline check-in counter to be declared. TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website.

Civil penalties for bringing a weapon into a checkpoint can reach up to $15,000, depending on the specific weapon and the circumstances.

TSA prevented 44 guns from getting on planes at Pittsburgh International Airport in 2023, which is the most ever recorded for the airport.

