Man expected to face charges after barricading himself in Oakland 7-Eleven, damaging equipment

PITTSBURGH — A man is expected to face charges after barricading himself inside a 7-Eleven in Oakland.

A Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson says officers were called to the convenience store on Craig Street around 4:30 a.m. to check on the welfare of a man shouting incoherently.

The spokesperson says the man was in an office space behind the counter, with the door locked, while in possession of a wooden staff with a metal pointed tip.

After several attempts to get into the office and hails for him to come out, the man was taken into custody. He was later taken to a local hospital for medical clearance.

The spokesperson says while in the office, the man damaged equipment like monitors, scanners and a tablet.

Once released from the hospital, he’s expected to face charges. The spokesperson did not immediately specify what the charges would be.

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