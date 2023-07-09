Man fatally shot in South Side overnight

PITTSBURGH — A man was fatally shot in Pittsburgh’s South Side early Sunday morning.

At approximately 1 a.m., police working along East Carson Street were dispatched for a seven-round ShotSpotter alert to the 1300 block of Sarah Street.

Officers found a man in his 30s in the intersection of South 13th Street and East Carson with a gunshot wound to the shoulder, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety. They rendered aid to the victim with tourniquets until EMS arrived.

The man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing. Officials have not said if anyone has been arrested.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group