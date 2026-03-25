Man flown to hospital after being assaulted in Butler County; another man facing charges

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police have filed charges against a man they say attacked another man outside of a business in Butler County, causing injuries so severe that the victim had to be flown to a hospital.

Charges were filed against Joshua Sean Young, 39, of Butler on Wednesday.

According to court documents, police and medics were called to a bar on the 1800 block of North Main Street in Center Township at 9:22 p.m. last Friday.

Upon arriving to the bar, police found a man with a serious facial injury who had lost a “large amount” of blood. Medics had him flown to a hospital.

Investigators said they interviewed multiple witnesses who told them that Young was responsible.

Officers said they reviewed surveillance video from the business that shows an altercation outside of the building that began after the victim reportedly came close to hitting someone with his car in the parking lot. Police said the dispute escalates until Young is seen hitting the victim with a closed fist and knocking him unconscious. He hit his head and face on the asphalt after falling.

Young reportedly fled the area in a white Honda CR-V.

He faces charges of aggravated assault with extreme indifference, simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct.

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