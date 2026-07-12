Man found shot in the buttocks in North Braddock

NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. — An investigation is underway after a man was found shot in North Braddock.
The Allegheny County Police Department says 911 dispatchers were notified of the shooting on the 600 block of 6th Street around 5:15 p.m. Sunday.
First responders found a man shot in the buttocks and took him to a hospital in stable condition.
ACPD detectives are now investigating. Anyone with information is urged to contact the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.
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