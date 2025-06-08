Man grazed by bullet late Saturday night in Hazelwood; suspect in custody

PITTSBURGH — A man was grazed in the head by a bullet late Saturday night in a Pittsburgh neighborhood.

According to a Pittsburgh Public Safety official, officers were sent to the 200 block of Elizabeth Street in Hazelwood around 11:30 p.m. after a one-round ShotSpotter alert.

Those officers found a man with a gunshot graze to the head. He was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The official says police later learned the suspected shooter may have run into a nearby home. They surrounded the home, and the suspect soon came outside and was arrested without incident.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group