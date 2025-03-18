Man hit by car while changing flat tire along Washington County highway

SMITH TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An Ohio man was flown to a hospital after he was hit by a car while changing a flat tire in Washington County.

A Pennsylvania State Police report says the incident happened on Monday just after 3 p.m. on U.S. Highway 22 in Smith Township, just west of the Bavington Exit.

Troopers say a man from Jacobsburg Ohio was on the shoulder trying to change his vehicle’s flat tire when he was hit by a Volkswagen Jetta driven by a West Virginia woman.

The man was taken to an area hospital by helicopter. There’s no word on his current condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

