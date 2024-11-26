Man killed in Mercer County crash

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was killed in a car crash in Mercer County Monday.

Pennsylvania State Police said the crash happened on Perry Highway in Perry Township at 2:03 p.m.

State police said a Jeep Cherokee was going north on Perry Highway when it crossed the double yellow lines and went into oncoming traffic.

The Jeep hit a pickup truck and rotating before coming to a final rest in the southbound lane.

The driver of the Jeep, identified as Justin Williams, 37, from Hadley, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one else was hurt in the crash, state police said.

