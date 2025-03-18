Man on probation for secretly taking videos of women facing new charges

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — A man already on probation for taking videos up women’s skirts has been charged with doing the same thing again.

“We’re just grocery shopping! We’re trying to live our life and mind our own business,” a Giant Eagle shopper told Channel 11.

Shoppers at the Monroeville Giant Eagle were disgusted to hear about Brandon Bass’ most recent charges.

He’s, once again, accused of taping a cell phone to his shoe, and secretly moving his foot between a woman’s legs. This time, it happened to a woman who was ordering from the meat counter at the grocery store.

“I wouldn’t even think of nothing like that, and these people are sick. They really and truly are,” another shopper said.

Police took him into custody on Monday. According to detectives, the victim’s friend saw him doing it, then chased after him throughout the store, all the way into the Target parking lot.

He was previously banned from the Monroeville Target because detectives investigated a similar case involving him here. Officers caught up with Bass after they say he went through four lanes of traffic, nearly causing a crash, on Monroeville Boulevard.

“They need to prosecute, and show that our society is not going to put up with that kind of behavior and violating a female’s rights,” another woman said.

In 2021, Bass was prosecuted, and eventually convicted of doing the same thing to a woman at a Sheetz in Murrysville. He’s still on probation for those charges.

At the time, Channel 11′s Gabriella DeLuca spoke with that victim, and concealed her identity

DeLuca spoke to her over the phone today, and she was shocked to hear he was accused of recording another woman.

She said in part, “Knowing that there were others before me, and to know that it’s continuing seems grossly unfair. How is this still happening from a repeat offender? Now, another woman has been victimized, and has to deal with the trauma of their privacy being violated.”

He now has another hearing in Westmoreland County next month, where a judge will determine if Bass’ newest charges violated his probation, and if he will go to jail.

