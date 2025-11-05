Man sentenced to prison in Fayette County for indecent assault of 15-year-old child

FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — A man was handed his sentence for child sex crimes in Fayette County.

Edgar Yoders, 55, was sentenced to 6 to 12 years in prison, according to the Fayette County District Attorney’s Office.

Yoders was previously convicted in a jury trial of aggravated indecent assault of a 15-year-old child.

Yoders must also register as a sex offender for life.

