Man in serious condition after being shot in Turtle Creek

A man was shot in Turtle Creek Sunday night.

At around 11:20 p.m., Allegheny County 911 was notified a person was shot in the 300 block of Clugston Avenue. First responders found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg.

He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital in serious but stable condition.

Allegheny County detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

