Man shot, killed in Mon View Heights

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — A man was shot and killed in Mon View Heights late Tuesday night.

Allegheny County police said dispatch was notified of shots fired near the 40 building in Mon View Heights at 10:02 p.m.

First responders found a man who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was later identified as Nathaniel Walker, 54.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

