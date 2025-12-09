Man shot, killed outside of New Kensington bar identified

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — A man who was shot and killed outside of a bar in New Kensington over the weekend has been identified.

The Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office identified the victim as Jeffrey Ballard, 46.

On Saturday, around 3 a.m., police were called to the Elks Lodge for a reported shooting.

Ballard was shot outside the bar and died of his injuries.

Westmoreland County Detectives and New Kensington Police are actively investigating, reviewing surveillance video and conducting interviews.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the detective bureau at 724-830-3287 or New Kensington Police at 724-339-7533.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group