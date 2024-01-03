Man shot in McKees Rocks; suspect in custody

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — A suspect is in custody after a man was shot in McKees Rocks on Tuesday night.
Police were called to the 700 block of Mary Street at 8:16 p.m.
Once on scene, first responders found a man who was shot in his shoulder and leg.
The victim was taken to an area hospital. His injuries are not life-threatening, police say.
A man was taken into custody at a nearby residence. Police have not identified the suspect.
The shooting is under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call 1-833-ALL-TIPS.
