Man shot in McKeesport while trying to rob another person, police say

A man was shot while trying to rob another person in McKeesport overnight, police say.

According to the Allegheny County Police Department, the shooting on Jenny Lind Street between Spring and Olive streets was reported soon before 1 a.m. Saturday.

Arriving first responders found a man shot multiple times. Medics took him to a hospital, where he was last said to be in stable condition.

Detectives say preliminary information gathered so far shows the man was shot while trying to rob another person.

Anyone with additional information regarding the attempted robbery or shooting is asked to call the County Police Tip Line, 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

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