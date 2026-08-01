Steelers reveal 3 members of 2026 Hall of Honor class

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers have revealed the 2026 Hall of Honor class.

The team announced on Saturday morning that general manager Kevin Colbert, cornerback J.T. Thomas, and offensive lineman turned broadcaster Craig Wolfley are all Hall of Honor members.

Colbert was at the ceremony at the Fred Rogers Institute on the Saint Vincent College campus.

“It was very shocking, humbling just to get that call from Art Rooney and to hear that. It’s very touching and I’m appreciative. You don’t expect something like that,” he said.

The 2026 Steelers Hall of Honor induction ceremony is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 25 at Acrisure Stadium, the weekend the Steelers host the Bengals.

Each inductee will receive a replica of a solid steel football, a model of the original given to Steelers founder Arthur J. Rooney Sr. by the United States Steel Corporation and United Steel Workers in 1982 on the team’s 50th season.

The Steelers’ Hall of Honor was established in 2017 to recognize former players, coaches, and front office personnel who were integral to the franchise’s success. To be considered, a player must be retired for at least three years and have played a minimum of three seasons for the Steelers. Former coaches and contributors had to make significant contributions to the team and community.

Previous inductees include Terry Bradshaw, Bill Cowher and Arthur J. Rooney Sr. Click here to find a full list of inductees.

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