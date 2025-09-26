Man shows up at a hospital after being shot in Lawrenceville

PITTSBURGH — A man showed up at a hospital late Thursday night after being shot in Pittsburgh’s Lawrenceville neighborhood.

Public safety officials said the man, who had been shot in the back twice, arrived by private vehicle at Allegheny General Hospital around 11:45 p.m.

He was initially in critical condition, but has since been upgraded to critical but stable condition.

Pittsburgh Police said their initial investigation shows the shooting took place in the 5700 block of Butler Street.

Detectives continue to investigate and review possible surveillance video in the area.

