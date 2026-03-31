Man arrested at Penn Hills GetGo after being found with gun, suspected drugs, sheriff’s office says

PENN HILLS, Pa. — A man was arrested on Monday afternoon at a GetGo in Penn Hills after being found with a gun, suspected drugs and a large amount of cash, the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Fidell Eberhart, 34, of Aliquippa, is facing firearm and drug charges and a charge of resisting arrest.

The incident occurred just after 4:00 p.m. at the GetGo on Frankstown Road.

A detective from the sheriff’s office, who is a member of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Task Force, was conducting operations with two other task force members from the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General and the Allegheny County Police Department when they encountered Eberhart.

Task force members first spotted Eberhart inside the convenience store with what appeared to be a handgun in the front pocket of his hooded sweatshirt, according to the sheriff’s office. He then went into the GetGo restroom. When he exited, detectives ordered him to put his hands behind his back.

Eberhart allegedly attempted to evade the detectives and reached for the weapon in his sweatshirt several times. A detective eventually gained control of Eberhart’s arms and placed him on the ground. While he was being handcuffed, another task force member retrieved the firearm.

The weapon was identified as a Glock Model 22. Authorities confirmed the handgun had a round in the chamber and a fully loaded magazine. Following the arrest, a search of Eberhart revealed approximately $7,000 in cash and a baggie containing 45 stamp bags of suspected narcotics, according to the sheriff’s office.

Eberhart was transported to the Allegheny County Jail.

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