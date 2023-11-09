Man stabbed during fight inside Wilkins Township Shop ‘n Save

WILKINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was stabbed during a fight inside Shop ’n Save in Wilkins Township on Wednesday evening.

According to Allegheny County police, emergency crews were called to the Shop ‘n Save in the 3000 block of William Penn Highway at 7:55 p.m.

Once on scene, first responders found a 42-year-old man who had been stabbed multiple times.

The suspect and the victim are acquaintances and they were engaged in a physical fight inside the store.

Police said the suspect is a 41-year-old man, and he was taken into custody.

The victim is in stable condition.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group