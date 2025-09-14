Man stabbed in face during ‘unprovoked’ attack in Aliquippa, police say

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — A Beaver County man is in custody, accused of stabbing another man in the face on Saturday night.

The City of Aliquippa Police Department says a group of teens in Linmar Terrace flagged an officer down, telling him they witnessed a fight where a man was stabbed. Those teens were unable to identify who was involved in the stabbing or show where they went.

After reviewing video footage from the area, the department says officers were able to identify the apartments the suspect and victim entered after the incident.

Once located, the victim was taken to a hospital by ambulance, stabbed in the face, under his ear and on the arm. He’s expected to be ok.

Investigators say the video shows the victim walking toward his apartment when another man approaches and starts to argue with him, unprovoked. The suspect then gets “physical” with the victim before stabbing him.

Aliquippa police identify the suspect as Gary Hill, 68. He was taken into custody and transported to the Beaver County Jail on attempted homicide and aggravated assault charges. Investigators claim Hill was on parole for a prior homicide charge at the time of this incident.

Police say obstruction and tampering with evidence charges are pending for a woman who was at the scene.

