Man surrenders to police after hours long standoff in Bedford Dwellings

PITTSBURGH — A man is in custody after an hours long standoff in Bedford Dwellings Monday night.

According to Pittsburgh Police, around 9:40 p.m. police and SWAT were sent to the 2400 block of Chauncey Drive for a domestic altercation with a single shot fired into the air.

The victim was able to safely leave the home, while a man then barricaded himself inside the home.

SWAT negotiators attempted to make contact with him, but they were unsuccessful.

Around 12:40 a.m., the man surrendered without incident and was taken into custody. He was wanted on outstanding warrants and will be facing new charges.

