Man wanted for shooting in Venango County

State police are looking for a man for a shooting in Oil Creek Township, Venango County.

Troopers were called to Shamburg Road around 6:40 p.m. Wednesday for a report of shots fired. A witness said they saw a man, later identified as Anthony Martinez Young, 31, of Pleasantville, get out of a car, fire three shots and flee in a gold 2007 Ford Fusion toward Route 227.

He is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief and gun violations.

Anyone with information is asked to state police at 814-676-6596.

