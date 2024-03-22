Man who allegedly took $5,000 from Rivers Casino floor sought by state police

Police are looking for a man they say took $5,000 off the floor of Rivers Casino after another man unknowingly dropped it.

Jennifer Tomazic has more details LIVE from the Breaking News Desk on Channel 11 Morning News.

A man from Westlake, Texas, told officers he dropped the cash on the floor the afternoon of March 8 while sitting at a slot machine. The man had won a jackpot and was paid out. He returned to the slot machine and continued to play when the money fell out of his pocket and onto the floor behind his chair, according to a state police report.

State police say a white male, 50 to 60 years old in an electric wheelchair, picked up the band of $100 bills and then left the casino. The suspect arrived at the casino by taking the T and getting off at the station between Rivers and Acrisure Stadium, according to the report.

State police are investigating.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group