Local

Man with stash of fake IDs at Johnstown airport arrested, TSA says

By WPXI.com News Staff

Fraud Several fraudulent IDs that were confiscated at the TSA checkpoint at John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport on Sept. 22. The faces, names and numbers have been blurred out of these documents. (TSA photo) (TSA)

By WPXI.com News Staff

A man was arrested Friday after being caught with a stash of fake IDs at the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) security checkpoint at John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport.

TSA officers found the fraudulent IDs and the equipment to make fake IDs while screening the traveler’s carry-on items. Richland police confiscated the items and arrested the man on a felony count.

“This was an excellent catch on the part of our team,” said Karen Keys-Turner, TSA’s federal security director for the airport. “Not only was this individual presenting himself as someone else, but he was also in possession of equipment that would manufacture false identification for other individuals. One of the most important security measures at an airport is confirming the identity of travelers.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • InTown Suites in Ross Township evacuated due to pesticide exposure
  • Steelers’ plane from Las Vegas forced to make emergency landing in Kansas City
  • Tim McGraw adds 11 new dates to tour, including Pittsburgh stop
  • VIDEO: 3 dead after crash in Fayette County
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Big

    Most Read