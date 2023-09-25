Man with stash of fake IDs at Johnstown airport arrested, TSA says

A man was arrested Friday after being caught with a stash of fake IDs at the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) security checkpoint at John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport.

TSA officers found the fraudulent IDs and the equipment to make fake IDs while screening the traveler’s carry-on items. Richland police confiscated the items and arrested the man on a felony count.

“This was an excellent catch on the part of our team,” said Karen Keys-Turner, TSA’s federal security director for the airport. “Not only was this individual presenting himself as someone else, but he was also in possession of equipment that would manufacture false identification for other individuals. One of the most important security measures at an airport is confirming the identity of travelers.”

