InTown Suites in Ross Township evacuated

Dozens of people have been evacuated from the InTown Suites Extended Stay in Ross Township.

A 911 dispatcher said first responders were called around 8:50 a.m. to the building at 4595 McKnight Road. Police, fire and EMS are still on scene, where a Channel 11 photographer captured images of people being evacuated to the parking lot.

Officials say so far, no injuries have been reported.

An official told Channel 11 the evacuation is related to a pesticide exposure.

