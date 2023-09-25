Local

Steelers’ plane from Las Vegas forced to make emergency landing in Kansas City

By WPXI.com News Staff

Pittsburgh Steelers take on Las Vegas Raiders during Sunday Night Football LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 24: Patrick Peterson #20 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates an interception in the game against the Las Vegas Raiders during the third quarter at Allegiant Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Steelers’ plane from Las Vegas made an emergency landing in Kansas City.

Cam Heyward posted on X this morning, saying the team made an emergency landing in Kansas City.

The Steelers were flying back from their win in Las Vegas Sunday night.

The aviation department at Kansas City International Airport told Channel 11 the plane landed safely after experiencing engine trouble.

A Steelers spokesman said everyone on board is safe and they are making plans to arrive back in Pittsburgh later today.

