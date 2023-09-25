Local

Tim McGraw adds 11 new dates to tour, including Pittsburgh stop

Tim McGraw 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival

Grammy Award-winning superstar Tim McGraw’s 2024 Standing Room Only Tour is about to get even bigger, with the announcement of 11 new dates, and Pittsburgh is on the list.

McGraw will play PPG Paint Arena on April 27, 2024.

All tickets are on sale Starting Friday at 10 a.m.

The tour launches March 14 and will hit arenas across more than 40 cities, featuring singer-songwriter Carly Pearce as a special guest. For more information, visit www.timmcgraw.com.

