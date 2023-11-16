Man, woman wanted for thefts at Westmoreland County Lowe’s identified, arrested

A man and woman accused of stealing $3,200 in merchandise from a Westmoreland County Lowe’s have been arrested.

Matthew John Murphy, 38, of Greensburg, and Heather Lynn Kunkle, 36, of Penn, were each charged with one count of retail theft, a felony of the third degree.

State police said Murphy and Kunkle stole several items from the store on Oct. 13, and Murphy returned to the store on Oct. 15, stealing more items.

State police said that as a result of media exposure following the release of surveillance images of the pair, they were identified

Murphy was arraigned and placed in the Westmoreland County Jail in lieu of $25,000 monetary bail.

Kunkle was arraigned and placed in jail in lieu of $2,500 monetary bail.

Preliminary hearings are scheduled for Nov. 28.

