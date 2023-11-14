State police looking for man and woman accused of stealing from Hempfield Lowe’s

State police in Westmoreland are asking for the public’s help to identify two people they say are responsible for retail thefts at the Lowe’s in Hempfield Township.

The male and female entered the store around 12:45 p.m. on Oct. 13 and allegedly stole two Milwaukee battery-operated leaf blowers, a Craftsman gas trimmer, two stainless steel submersible well pumps, and a 24-inch aluminum pipe wrench.

At around 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 15, the male returned and allegedly stole two snow blower fabric/vinyl cab accessories, a cast iron sewage sump pump, four 10-inch straight battery string trimmers, a pressure washer, and a cold water electric pressure washer.

The total value of the stolen merchandise is $3,281.86, state police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Trooper Jacob Shearer at 724-832-3288 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online. All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

