6 Pittsburgh area Starbucks to strike on ‘Red Cup Day’

PITTSBURGH — Several Pittsburgh area unionized Starbucks will participate in a strike dubbed the “Red Cup Rebellion” on Thursday.

The strike is scheduled on the coffee chain’s annual Red Cup Day, a promotion where Starbucks gives customers a collectible, reusable red cup free with the purchase of a holiday beverage. The Starbucks Workers United union called the day “Starbucks’s biggest sales event.”

The unionized workers are demanding Starbucks “stop illegally refusing to bargain with baristas over staffing, scheduling and other issues.”

The strikers at six local stores will demand that Starbucks turn off mobile ordering on future promotion days, which they claim are being scheduled with increasing frequency.

“We are withholding our labor and using the opportunity to connect with Starbucks customers as we build a coalition of partners and customers who stand against the company’s disrespect,” said Sara Tucker, Member of the Pittsburgh Starbucks Organizing Committee

The six locations striking Thursday are:

Amos Hall, 4022 Fifth Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213

Bloomfield, 4765 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15224

Craig Street, 425 S Craig St, Pittsburgh, PA 15213

Eastside, 5932 Penn Cir, Pittsburgh, PA 15206

Liberty & Baum, 5310 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15224

South Hills Village Mall, 301 S Hills Village, Bethel Park, PA 15241

