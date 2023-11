PITTSBURGH — A body was found in the Ohio River on Wednesday afternoon.

The body was found in the area between the Carnegie Science Center and Rivers Casino.

We’re working to learn more. Check back for updates on Channel 11 News through 6:30 p.m.

At this time, no identification has been made.

